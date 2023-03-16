CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — There’s a West Virginia State Police Sobriety Checkpoint planned in Randolph County later this month.

Troopers are planning to hold the checkpoint along WV Route 92 near 2548 Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs, near the Fastenal Company on Thursday, March 30 from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The WVSP has also selected a secondary location in case there are problems precluding troopers from holding the checkpoint at the primary location. That secondary location is on U.S. Rt. 250 near the intersection with U.S. Route 219, near Central Supply in Elkins, according to a West Virginia State Police press release.