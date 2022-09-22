ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s biggest and oldest festivals, Elkins’ Mountain State Forest Festival, is set to start in just over a week after several years off due to the pandemic. The week-long festival is expected to bring up to 75,000 visitors to Randolph County.

This year, Forest Festival will begin on Friday, Oct. 1, and will continue until Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring activities from food vendors and carnival rides to a lumberjack competition and primitive camping display. The streets of downtown Elkins are shut down for the festival and even Davis & Elkins College students are given a few days off classes to enjoy the festivities.

Things you don’t want to miss

Some of the highlights of the Forest Festival are during the weekend of the 7th and 8th. On Friday, at 2 p.m., Maid Sylvia will be coronated and the other Festival princesses will be recognized at the Citizen’s Bank of West Virginia Amphitheater at Davis & Elkins College. Pre-Coronation music and entertainment will begin at 1 p.m.

The next morning, early risers can watch the lumberjack contest, also at the amphitheater, starting at 8 a.m. Throughout the day on Saturday, attendees can see the Grande Feature Parade down 12th Street starting at 1:30 p.m. and the Country Music Show at the D&E Amphitheater at 7 p.m.

Throughout the event, festival-goers can enjoy different craft showings, food vendors, outdoor activities at the park and the Gambill Amusement Carnival, which will be open on the downtown streets from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.

The official closing ceremony for the festival will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The full list of events—from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9—can be viewed on the official Forest Festival website.

Jakeya Perrin, 2018 Forest Festival princess (Courtesy: Perrin)

Grand Parade at the festival in 2019 (WBOY image)

Vendors at the Mountain State Forest Festival in 2019 (WBOY image)

Food to try while you’re in the area

While you’re in the Elkins area, make sure to try some of the area’s unique restaurants, in addition to the festival vendors. Here are just a few to put on your radar: