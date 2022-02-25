BEVERLY, W.Va. – A woman was sent to the hospital following a dog attack in Randolph County last weekend.

According to a document posted to Facebook by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened last Saturday at a home along Seneca Trail in Beverly. When deputies arrived, a woman was being attacked by her pit bull.

According to the post, the woman was “laying on her back bleeding profusely from her face” while her dog Chopper was standing on top of her. Court documents said that deputies eventually pepper-sprayed and tased the dog, and were able to get it to stop attacking her.

Because of the attack, the woman suffered severe injuries and was sent to Davis Medical Center in Elkins.

The next day, deputies were helping move the dog to a kennel when it became “extremely aggressive”. The dog then bent a catchpole and began to slip out of it. According to the post, “These events took place in a very close proximity to populated areas,” such as a store, gas station and mobile home park.

Deputies said they then euthanized the dog for safety reasons. According to the document, officers believed this was the “safest way to contain the attacking dog.”