The pickup truck and car that were in a deadly collision in Elkins. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was killed in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

It happened on Ward Road at around 2:45 p.m. according to a press release written by Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon.

The sheriff said his investigation determined that the woman driving the car was headed east on Ward Road at a high speed when she lost control and crossed the center line, hitting the pickup truck, which was pulling a tandem axle box trailer behind it, head on, before bouncing off the truck, spinning around back into her lane, and coming to rest part way off the road.

When the sheriff arrived, the woman was unresponsive. She had to be cut out of the car by members of the Elkins Fire Department and Randolph EMS.

Elbon said the driver and passengers in the pickup were not injured and refused EMS services.

The woman was taken to Davis Medical Center, where Elbon said she was pronounced dead from her injuries. She was identified as Christy Jo Robinson, according to Elbon.