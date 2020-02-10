WV Caring recruits businesses for fundraising effort

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local hospice organization is asking area businesses to help with its latest fundraising effort. WV Caring is trying to recruit businesses for its Hearts for Hospice program.

Participating locations are asked to collect donations and allow donors to post a heart with their name attached.

Staff said it’s a critical fundraiser to keep some of the services the organization provides, such as providing for volunteers to spend time with hospice patients, and helping to support the travel those volunteers do.

“There are a lot of things that we do as a WV Caring hospice service that are not covered by Medicare, insurance, or other things, so having this extra money is just a very important part of that,” said Nancy Dotson, who works to coordinate volunteers and fundraise across eight counties for the service.

Dotson also suggested that businesses can hold special events for employees to get involved in fundraising efforts as well.

For more information on how businesses can get involved, contact the WV Caring office in Arthurdale at 1-800-350-1161.