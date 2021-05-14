WV Secretary of State recognizes 11 businesses in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A select group of Randolph County businesses are honored for surviving and operating more than a hundred years in West Virginia.

The Davis and Elkins College hosted the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce reception at Halliehurst Mansion Saturday afternoon. Secretary of State, Mac Warner, D&E President, Chris Wood, and Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Lisa Wood, honored and recognized eleven businesses that have been around since before 1921.

“I think the businesses that have been here for more than a hundred years are part of our history of our state. They’re the ones that have provided the solid foundation for West Virginia over all of these decades and we are certainly highly honored to be a part of that group and to be a part of this celebration today,” said Chris Wood, D&E College President.

D&E President, Chris Wood, said the college, which was founded in 1904 and is a charter member of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce, provided the perfect setting for today’s celebration.

“These companies have been through world wars, they’ve been through the Great Depression, they’ve been through trying times and now it’s Covid and yet they’ve stayed strong. They’ve continued to keep people employed, produced goods and services throughout the state of West Virginia and this is our chance to honor them,” said Secretary of State, Mac Warner.

Warner travels the state inducting businesses into the Centurion Club and said the eleven businesses honored today were the most he’s had since starting the program.