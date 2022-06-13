ELKINS, W.Va. – The 79th annual American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State welcomed Mac Warner, the West Virginia Secretary of State, during Monday’s luncheon at Davis & Elkins College.

Secretary Warner spoke about elections, government, businesses and licensing.

Warner also talked about the youngest person ever elected in the United States to a State or Federal position, Sara Blair.

Sara Blair was a young woman from West Virginia that went to Hedgesville High School and ran for office when she was 17, finally getting elected at 18-years-old.

“I encourage those people to come take my job, go ahead and run for office, let’s turn it over to the next generation, get the youth with the enthusiasm in the state government,” said Mac Warner. “Don’t take your right to vote for granted, people have sacrificed and died for it, now its your obligation to go out and get registered to go vote, and better yet run for office and be part of the solution.”

Next, Warner introduced a character actor, Lee Dean, who portrayed U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, whose motto was ‘Failure isn’t Final’ and never gave up on the 26th Amendment to get 18-year-olds the right to vote.

Last but not least, Warner introduced Ella Mae Thompson Haddix, the first 18-year-old to register to vote in the U.S.

Haddix told the story of how her brother, Sgt. Robert Thompson, died in Vietnam at the age of 20-years-old never having the right to vote. This motivated her to volunteer when she heard of the passage of the 26th Amendment, so she went with Senator Jennings Randolph down to the court house and got registered to vote.

Warner said, “there is a lot of things where West Virginia is actually leading the nation and these are the young people that are developing that, they have the ideas, we wanna bring those ideas to the marketplace we also want to bring them to the government and that is what we are here to do is to encourage them to foster that ability and give them the context and resources to bring that expertise in to the state government.”

The Rhododendron Girls State will continue through the week until June 17.