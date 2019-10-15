WVDOC hosts job fair in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – WVDOC was in Elkins Tuesday looking for people interested in a job as a corrections officer.

Officers with the division have been travelling across the state trying to fill hundreds of open positions in the system.

Division staff said the job is about a lot more than being a guard.

“A lot of these people are in here for reasons that are bad circumstances and are situations they can’t really control or help themselves get out of bad situations,” said DMAPS representative Kyle Vrabel. “And that’s what we want to do here, is to help people rehabilitate and get back to society.”

The division will hold another corrections job fair in Clarksburg on October 29 at the Workforce West Virginia office.