ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — YouthBuild North Central West Virginia hosted an open house in Elkins on Friday to bring awareness to their new group of students coming in on Oct. 9.

YouthBuild provides a pathway to education and employment by giving youth hands-on experiences to learn construction skills and build affordable housing and other assets to make the community stronger. YouthBuild Partners and the public were invited to partake in a tour of the YouthBuild facility where they got an introduction to staff and were given the opportunity to ask questions regarding the program.

James Mulligan, program manager, said, “This is a work-oriented program, so we are focused on work. Um, we know that getting your high school equivalency, um, can mean the difference between a better job. So, we very much promote that, uh, as long as the students are in this program.”

YouthBuild hopes that by holding the open house, they can get more people interested in the program. For more information, you can visit Randolph County Housing Authority website.