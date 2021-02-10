YouthBuild still recovering after theft last month

ELKINS, W.Va. – YouthBuild in Elkins is continuing to try and adapt after it was burglarized last month.

Two men have been arrested after officials explained that they stole tools and a vehicle from the organization.

Most of the tools were recovered, but the vehicle was discovered totaled in Taylor County.

Staff at YouthBuild said they would have a hard time keeping up with their regular programming without that vehicle.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take to replace that. I don’t know if our insurance company is going to cover the whole cost of replacing a vehicle, so our hope is that it will, that we’ll have enough money to replace the vehicle,” said Phares.

Phares said the community had come together since the incident to help replace the lost tools and provide brand new equipment in some cases.