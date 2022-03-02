CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd advances to the AAA Region II, Section 2 final after defeating Lincoln 41-30 on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles and Cougars were all tied up at 6 after a low-scoring first quarter.

Robert C. Byrd, led by Jeremiah King’s 11 points, took the lead at the halftime break 21-15.

The Cougars got within two points in the third quarter but the Flying Eagles turned up the intensity from there and held off Lincoln for the win.

King was the only scorer in double-figures.

RCB is set to see Elkins on Friday for the section championship.