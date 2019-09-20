RCBI hosts 3D printing workshop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Robert C. Byrd Institute in Bridgeport hosted a 3D printing and laser technology workshop on Friday.

The workshop, in partnership with TRUMPF, a worldwide technology leader, was open to people of all ages and focused on two different 3D printing techniques-laser metal fusion and laser metal deposition.

Participants were also given the chance to examine parts made using these two techniques and to learn how lasers and 3D printing can be helpful in the workforce.

TRUMPF said it was important for the company to come to north central West Virginia because of the large aerospace presence within the area.