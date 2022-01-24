RCB’s Childers shines in recent play, Byrd proves to be a threat in AAA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team showed they can hang with the best of them in Class-AAA.

The Flying Eagles posted a huge upset win over the second ranked North Marion Huskies last Friday.

RCB not only defeated the Huskies 47-42 but they snapped North’s nine-game win streak.

The whole Eagles unit contributed to the win but junior forward Avery Childers was a standout.

Childers put all but two of Byrd’s points up in the first half and finished with a game-best 22 points.

North Marion started the game on a 6-0 run but once Childers got started, the game remained close until the very end.



“I mean we haven’t played in two weeks so we called a time out and Robert [Shields] said somebody has to step it up, we have to catch up to this lead and my teammates gave it to me and I just put it up,” Childers said.

North Marion led by two points at the halftime break but the Eagles held the Huskies to their lowest scoring half of the season.

“I mean we were down at halftime and I don’t think North Marion has ever only scored 18 points in a half. We were doing what we needed to do defensively but offensively we still needed to turn it on a little bit and we definitely did in the third quarter,” Childers said.

Robert C. Byrd has recorded multiple quality wins this season and is currently ranked sixth in the high school girls basketball rankings.

Byrd gets back on the hardwood on Tuesday where they host Liberty.



