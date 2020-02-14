Reed College of Media’s WVU News program wins first place in national competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Reed College of Media has been ranked as the number one college newscast in the country. The Broadcast Education Association awarded “WVU News” first place, out of more than 1,700 entries in the Television Newscast category at the Festival of Media Arts competition.

The winning entry “A Mental Health Crisis In America,” was produced by students at the West Virginia University Reed College of Media. Jensen Mills was the executive producer of the newscast and says she saw the good news on Twitter and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“It was such a humbling experience, the fact that we got number one in the nation on such an important topic as mental health,” said Mills.

Students involved with the award-winning newscast are from the Fall 2019 class and include director Alex Balog and anchors Gillian Brooks and Victoria Donatelli.

“To get an award like this and then to move on in my future, I must be doing something right and my teachers also must be doing something right,” said Donatelli.

This isn’t the first time this newscast has been in the spotlight, over the past five years the show has won more than 100 awards including a first place National College Emmy and the fourth time WVU News has received the top BEA Award under the leadership of WVU Professor Gina Dahlia.

“I’m extremely proud of the continued success of WVU News and I think the continued success over the years is a true testament to the caliber of students, faculty, and the program here at the Reed College of Media,” said Dahlia. “The Reed College of Media has really invested in this program on the technical side so that we have the state-of-the-art equipment, state-of-the-art control room, T.V. studio at the Waterfront and the students that are coming in this program are also very excellent.”

WVU News has been on the air for 27 years and will be recognized in Las Vegas at the BEA Annual Convention in April.