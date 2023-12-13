AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Two people were arrested in connection to an incident involving fentanyl-laced gummy bears at the Central Elementary School in, the Amherst County Public Schools confirmed to 12 News affiliate WFXR.

The school system first said that seven students had allergic reactions from ingesting something while at the school and that five of them received medical treatment.

Amherst County Public Schools later confirmed that a bag of gummy bears tested positive for fentanyl in tests by the Amherst County Public Safety and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The bag was allegedly brought into the Central Elementary School building by one of the students, officials said, and parents were notified of the results.

According to court documents obtained by WFXR News on Dec. 13, Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan Jr. were arrested in the case.

Sanders was charged with Possession of Drugs Schedule I or II and delinquency of a minor. She is being held on a secured $1,500 secured bond.

Dugan was charged with a nonviolent felon possession of a gun and delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bond on both charges.

Odyssey Fields and Anna McDougall contributed to this report.