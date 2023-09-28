CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following an appearance by Taylor Swift at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, talk of both the artist and the NFL has skyrocketed. But which fanbase has the most overlap between football fans and “swifties?”

According to follower data collected from Facebook’s Ad Manager, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are the most likely to also be Taylor Swift fans with 22.31% of the team’s followers on Facebook and Instagram also following the artist on those platforms. This trend likely stems from Swift’s aforementioned appearance at Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, as well as her rumored relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, on the opposite end of the spectrum lie fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who came in last in the NFL in terms of team-to-Swift follower overlap. Overall, only 5.09% of the Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram and Facebook followers also follow Taylor Swift on those platforms, 1.3% lower than the second-to-last team, the Washington Commanders.

Taylor Swift currently sits at 273 million followers on Instagram and has the 15th most on the platform according to social media statistics site Social Blade.

The full ranking of each NFL team compiled by betonline.ag can be found below: