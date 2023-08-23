OAKLAND, Md. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Maryland are asking for help from the community during the investigation of a Garrett County shooting.

According to a Facebook post from the Garrett County Government, a “shooting incident” happened between 8 and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 at the 3000-4000 block of Cranesville Road, in Garrett County, which is roughly a mile from Preston County, West Virginia.

Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers said the area where the shooting incident happened is remote and deputies are relying on the community to assist them in the case.

“If anyone noticed something out of the ordinary in the vicinity, we would like to speak with you,” Sheriff Meyers said in the post.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Robbie Zimmerman or Detective Dalton Jeffries at the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office at 301-334-1911. Tips can also be left using the Garrett County Crime Solvers website.