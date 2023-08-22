CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A disturbed orphan well in Greene County, Pennsylvania, which borders West Virginia, made headlines on NBC News last week because of its impact on the drinking water of New Freeport residents. About a year after the initial incident, the national outlet is reporting that residents still aren’t sure if their water is drinkable.

Orphan wells are defined as unplugged, nonproducing oil and gas wells. When those orphan wells are disturbed by nearby drilling, they can leak gas and fluid, becoming a potential source of groundwater contamination and air pollution, and some of the chemicals they can leak have been found to have potential impacts on human health.

“I worked my whole life, going to spend my retirement on water and I’m going to pay them back by pissing it off the back porch,” Bill Yoders, a former pipeliner, told NBC News.

A study published in Environmental Science & Technology in September 2022 found an increase in the number of documented orphan oil and gas wells in the United States from 81,857 in September 2021 to 123,318 in April 2022, with many of those orphan wells being in West Virginia.

The Environmental Defense Fund, which was one of the organizations that funded the study, shared the dataset for the 2022 study on its website. The Excel spreadsheet includes coordinates of orphan wells found in West Virginia, which shows 6,313 of the documented orphan wells from its 2022 study were in West Virginia, meaning it had the seventh-most documented orphan wells in the nation, according to the study. Click here to see a map of the documented orphan wells the study found, and click here to see a spreadsheet with the orphan wells’ coordinates.

Earlier this year, West Virginia received $4,275,000 from the Department of Interior to plug and remediate orphan oil and gas well sites located in the Monongahela National Forest and Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge, with the Monongahela National Forest receiving $3.1 million and the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receiving $1.175 million.

The study found that most of the orphan wells in West Virginia are in North Central West Virginia or the Ohio Valley, with some further south and fewer scattered further east.