PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — The FBI Pittsburgh is warning the public that a spoofing campaign is using its number to try to steal money and get people’s personal information.

According to a press release, the caller is targeting residents of Western Pennsylvania, but West Virginia is also in the Pittsburgh FBI’s satellite territory. The release said the caller addresses the victim by name and says their identity has been compromised and fraudulent bank accounts under their name have been sending money overseas. The caller then says that they will be prosecuted by the FBI unless they prove their identity by purchasing bank cards with all the money in their bank accounts and giving the caller the cards’ information and photos of their face.

The release said that the caller promises a face-to-face meeting to verify the victim’s identity and return their money, but the meeting never takes place. The FBI Pittsburgh phone number is 412-432-4291.

“To date, FBI Pittsburgh has seen several instances of these scams with losses between $1,000 to $6,000,” said the release.

Other law enforcement in north central West Virginia has warned of similar calls claiming to be law enforcement. The Bridgeport Police Department issued a warning of a scammer using its number just last week.

“Please remember, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant, nor will they ask you to send money or gift cards to clear a warrant. Lastly, they will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason,” the release continued.

If you have been contacted by someone pretending to be law enforcement or the FBI, call 1-800-225-5324 or report it online at this website.