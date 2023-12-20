LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A former East Liverpool police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The case surrounds a March 2020 incident involving 51-year-old Shawn Long and a 17-year-old.

Long resigned from the East Liverpool Police Department in April 2021 following an investigation into interactions over social media between Long and the student while he was serving as a student resource officer, the police chief said at the time. Long had been on administrative leave for about a year during that investigation.

Long will be sentenced in February following a presentence investigation.