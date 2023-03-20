PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is still looking for ideas of what to name its newest gorilla addition.

The 32-year-old Pittsburgh lowland gorilla, Ibo, welcomed her baby girl on Feb. 14, and since early March, the zoo has been asking for name recommendations. The lowland gorilla is considered critically endangered, according to the zoo, and at an older age, Ibo is doing a great job caring for the baby.

“She is showing off the baby, cradling, and nursing. She naturally knows what to do and doesn’t need any intervention from staff,” said a press release.

Ibo and her baby (Courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)

The naming contest is also a fundraiser for the zoo; those who donate $5 will be able to suggest a name at this link until March 31. After that, the zoo staff will choose the top names which will go through a final selection process. According to the zoo, the donations will go to enrichment, staffing and facility improvements at the zoo.

Those who want to see the still unnamed baby gorilla can expect to see her more frequently in public habitats at the zoo as the season progresses, according to the release.