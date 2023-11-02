OAKLAND, Md. (WBOY) — A Garrett County woman harvested a “behemoth of a bear” on the first day of Maryland’s black bear season, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

The bear weighed in at a whopping 643 pounds, making the male the largest bear ever harvested during Maryland black bear season and breaking its state record, the DNR said.

A Garrett County woman poses with the 643-pound black bear that she harvested, shattering Maryland’s record. Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Black bear season opened on Monday, Oct. 23 in Maryland. The six-day season ended on Saturday, Oct. 28. The most bears, 78, were harvested from West Virginia neighbor Garrett County. Twelve bears were harvested from Washington County, eight from Allegany County and five from Frederick County.

West Virginia’s black bear firearms seasons happened in September and October, but archery and crossbow season is still underway until Dec. 31. Click here for more information about black bear season in West Virginia.