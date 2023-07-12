BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A podcast called Ice Cold Case is delving deeply into a Belmont County unsolved murder case—the murder of J.C. McGhee.

The podcaster is strongly motivated because J.C. McGhee was her father.

Madison McGhee lives in California and has spoken by Zoom to 12 News affiliate 7News about what she has learned, and what she intends to find out.

Madison McGhee grew up with her mother in Charleston, West Virginia.

Her father, John Cornelius, JC, McGhee, lived in Bridgeport, Ohio. She would see him on special occasions and has memories of good visits with her dad. But on this date, July 11 of 2002, that all ended. J.C. McGhee was shot to death.

“So my family told me that my dad had a heart attack and passed away,” McGhee said.

When Madison was 16, she learned he’d been murdered. No one was ever tried or convicted.

“And so I think that made it a little worse,” McGhee said.

As a millennial who grew up with true crime shows, her journey became clear. This podcast, Ice Cold Case, was personal.

On its first day, it was on the top charts in 12 countries, but what she learned was distressing.

Intruders first broke into the house next door to McGhee’s—his nephew’s house.

They tied up his nephew and his nephew’s mother and girlfriend, demanding “Where’s the money?”

They drenched them in rubbing alcohol, threatening to set them on fire. Then they left, going next door, where they shot JC McGhee dead, in his doorway, but the three eyewitnesses gave wildly varying descriptions of the intruders and their vehicle.

“As far as their hair, going from shaved head to corn rows to Afro, to there were three people there,” McGhee said. “No, there were four. Actually, it was eight. No, it was four. It was a truck. A black truck. Oh, it was a black van. Purple PT cruiser. Black SUV.”

The ever-changing statements have confounded three sheriff’s administrations.

“Somebody out there knows something,” McGhee said. “All they gotta do is speak it.”

Madison believes it would be a great relief to someone who has carried a secret burden 21 years, to speak out.

“Some people do carry things like a burden, as she described,” Det. Ryan Allar said. “And want to be relieved of that. Some people just don’t care, unfortunately, and that’s the truth of it.”

More about the investigation and strides in technology that could break the case will be released Wednesday, July 12 on 12 News affiliate 7News.