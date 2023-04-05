WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WBOY) — For one weekend in April, all first responders will get free admission to the Pittsburgh area amusement park, Kennywood.

According to a press release, the offer is available to police, fire, dispatch, corrections, EMTs, military personnel and healthcare workers on Kennywood opening weekend—April 22-23. In addition to free admission, the release said that up to four friends and family members of the first responder can also get discounted tickets for $30 each.

“There is no better way to begin this momentous season than by celebrating the brave individuals in our community and showing our appreciation for their hard work and sacrifices,” said the release.

To get the discounts, the first responder must bring a valid work ID to the gate when they purchase the tickets. Tickets cannot be purchased ahead of time or online.

April 22 will also kick off Kennywood’s 125th Celebration Weekends which will include special events that pay tribute to the park’s past, including entertainment, nostalgic photo opportunities, historical displays, commemorative giveaways and specialty merchandise.