CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger will soon no longer deliver printed weekly circulars.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to 12 News that the change will happen the week of Monday, May 29, 2023.

Though the deals aren’t going away, the spokesperson said that customers will still be able to see all ads online, and those who prefer to have a printed copy of the ads will be able to pick one up in stores. Weekly ads are also available on the Kroger app, available for Apple and Android.

In response to one customer on Twitter, Kroger said that the change is due to declining newspaper circulation, and the fact that many of its partners are reducing or eliminating physical distribution of their newspapers.