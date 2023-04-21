BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Campaigning has begun. Republicans and MAGA conservatives are rallying this weekend, April 22 at in the “Mega MAGA Tri-State Trump Train 2023.”

Anyone wanting to join in on the Trump Train can meet at the Park and Ride parking at 12 p.m. lot at 54911 High Ridge Road, Bellaire, Ohio (I-470 Exit3).

They are offering music, raffles, and political speakers. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 3 for $2. The music is being brought to you by DJ BrianS of Swigert Entertainment.

Political speakers start at 12:20 p.m. Speakers include: Freedom Activist Jeremy Deeters, January 6 Defendant Steven Billingsley, Ohio Representative Candidate Ryan McClain, Ohio Representative Candidate Connor Royse. Speeches are scheduled to end at 1 p.m.

Drawing for the raffles will begin at 1 p.m. and the “Trump Train” is set to depart at 1:10 p.m.

The duration of the Trump Train is approximately 36 miles, or 45 minutes long, depending on traffic conditions.

The course of the train is from I-470 East to Wheeling, West Virginia to I-70 to East to Washington, Pennsylvania to Beau Street to Walmart Super Center parking lot.