Sea lion pup Kai who was born in June and his mom Kelilah at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium (Courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the largest zoos and aquariums in the area is giving the public a chance to see their animals for free if they sign up in advance.

For “RAD Day” on Sunday, Oct. 15, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is offering free daytime admission. To take advantage of the deal, zoogoers must register for a ticket in advance and reserve an entry time within a 30-minute slot, according to the zoo’s website. Daytime admission is normally between $16 and $26, depending on age and time of day.

The free entry on Oct. 15 is good for the entire day, and parking at the zoo is also free.

The Pittsburgh Zoo has more than 600 species and 8,000 animals, according to its website. Visitors can expect to see:

African lion

Amur tiger

Black rhinoceros

Cheetah

Flamingo

Komodo dragon

Ostrich

Red panda

Giraffes, zebras, polar bears and elephants could be off-exhibit depending on the day, the website said. For a full list of zoo animals, click here.

On Sundays, like on Oct. 15, visitors can also look forward to the Sea Lion Program and Sea Otter Enrichment at 12:30 p.m. The free ticket does not include entry to the Asian Lantern Festival.

To register for free tickets, check out here. Keep in mind that guests who do not have a reservation ahead of time will not be allowed entry on Oct. 15.