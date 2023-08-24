CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As gas prices continue to climb in West Virginia and nationwide, Sheetz announced it’s cutting the price of one of its grades of gas to less than $3 per gallon.

The price cut went into effect on Thursday, and according to a press release from the company, will stay in effect until the end of August.

Unleaded 88 fuel will be cut to $2.99 per gallon, the company said.

Not all vehicles are able to use that grade of gas. It’s only been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. When in doubt, check your vehicle’s owner’s manual to make sure.

Additionally, not all Sheetz locations offer Unleaded 88. Check its mobile app or website to find a location near you that does.

As of Thursday, AAA showed that gas prices are averaging $3.84 per gallon of regular gas nationally and $3.67 per gallon in West Virginia.