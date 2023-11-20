CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — To help out people who are traveling Thanksgiving week, Sheetz is offering its 88 fuel for only $1.99 per gallon.

The gas station chain announced on Monday that the promotion is already underway, and it will be available until the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 27.

Not all Sheetz locations carry Unleaded 88 fuel, but all locations that do will have the discounted price. There are several locations in north central West Virginia where it is available, including:

20 Oakmont Lane in Bridgeport

39 Berlin Road in Weston

341 North Locust Street in Buckhannon

1 Chaplin Road in Morgantown

3522 Monongahela Boulevard in Star City

1901 Earl L Core Road in Morgantown

900 Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown

1865 Mileground Road in Morgantown

1601 Beverly Pike in Elkins

According to Sheetz, the Unleaded 88 fuel is approved for all cars, trucks and SUVs that are 2001 or newer. “Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly,” Sheetz said in the release, but drivers might see their gas mileage decrease slightly when using it.

To check and see if a Sheetz location near you offers Unleaded 88, you can check by creating an account on Sheetz’s app or website.

Sheetz often runs holiday promotions on its gas prices and ran the same Thanksgiving deal last year.