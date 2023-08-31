CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is extending its price cut on Unleaded 88 through Labor Day weekend and introducing a new discount for diesel starting on Labor Day to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Diesel fuel prices will be reduced by 35 cents a gallon to mark the 35th anniversary of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, according to a press release. The discount will be available at all of Sheetz’s more than 680 locations starting on Monday, Sept. 4 and ending on Saturday, Sept. 16.

It will also cut diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) prices to 99 cents a gallon at the pump during the same time period.

Sheetz will also be extending its price cut for Unleaded 88 through Labor Day weekend. Earlier this month, the company announced Unleaded 88 would be $2.99 for the rest of August. Now, the $.99 per gallon price will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4. That offer is only available at Sheetz locations that offer Unleaded 88, which you can find on Sheetz’s mobile app or website.