CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz announced in a press release on Monday that they are beginning a giveaway where one winner can earn “Free Gas 4 Life.”

To enter you must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and opt into the sweepstakes either through the app, in store or at the pump. Customers earn one entry for every gallon of gas they pump at any Sheetz location, and can redeem 100 Loyalty Pointz for an additional entry. The contest will run between May 8 and Aug. 31, 2023 and is only available in the United States, excluding New York and Florida.

One contestant will be awarded the grand prize of “Free Gas 4 Life,” which will be awarded in the form of annual Sheetz gift cards in an amount determined by the U.S Department of Energy’s National Average Monthly September Retail Gasoline price published each October on the EIA website times 25 gallons a week for 52 weeks for 50 years. Alternatively, the winner can accept a cash prize of $250,000.

The average price for a gallon of gas in September 2022 was $3.70. At that price, 25 gallons of gas every week for 52 weeks would cost $4,810, or $240,500 over 50 years.

Six first prize winners will also be chosen, and will each win “Free Gas 4 A Year” awarded as a $5,000 Sheetz gift card or a $3,500 cash prize. 700 second prize winners will be chosen who will each receive a $500 Sheetz Z-Card.