WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — It’s something you see in an action movie. A semi-truck was seen hanging over an overpass and almost falling off a bridge on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, PA.

The crash happened near Exit 34 in the northbound lanes in South Strabane Township on a bridge along an interchange with Interstate 79. The crash caused Interstate 70 Westbound to close.

The truck was said to be carrying cardboard.

The male driver of the truck was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital for any injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of the truck was cited for failure to properly negotiate a left turn. His name was not given by the police.

(Video footage provided by 7News partner KDKA)