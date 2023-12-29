SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WBOY) — For years, Quarter Pine Tree Farm has turned its unsold Christmas trees into mulch, allowing for limited waste of the tree while also giving nutrients back to the land. Of the more than 2,000 trees they sold this 2023 season, there were only around 20 leftover trees.

“It insulates the little trees in the winter ‘cause you want to—you don’t want them getting way below 24 degrees. Also, it holds moisture in the ground in the summer,” Jim Rockis, owner of Quarter Pine Tree Farm said.

Rockis and his step-daughter Beth Ann Bossio—who works at the farm in sales and marketing—said the mulch made from the trees is free to people who want to use it for their own gardens or create items like soaps.

“They are amazing what they can do for the soil nutrients in your garden…you can actually take the needles off and throw those around your garden so that’s a great way,” said Bossio.

Soaps aren’t the only craft that people can make with trees, as trees that brought holiday cheer to all their homes can be repurposed into a bird feeder.

“It doesn’t have to be standing up, but can even be laying down and you can set up some oranges, apples, some people do cranberries. You just want to look up what birds eat as you set it outside. So it makes a little bit of a fun craft activity with your kiddos,” Bossio said.

Bossio suggests researching what kind of food is safe for animals to eat and to be aware of the animals you want to attract. If creating a bird feeder is not for you, the trees can be re-used in a variety of ways, including as fish habitat, for shoreline stabilization and beachfront erosion prevention and hiking trails, according to the Real Christmas Tree Board.

Local cities like Morgantown and Elkins have their own Christmas tree collection programs that look to repurpose old Christmas trees. You can donate the trees to these projects or contact your local government to check if there are any Christmas tree pickups near you.