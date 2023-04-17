CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is offering one of its fuel options for only $1.85 per gallon, but limited vehicles are able to use it.

Sheetz announced that its E85 fuel, or Flex Fuel, will be available at a reduced price until the end of the month.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are more than 100 models of vehicles that have been produced since the 1990s that use Flex Fuel; most of them are large trucks, SUVs and vans. The easiest way to know if your vehicle takes E85 is if your gas cap is yellow or if there is a yellow ring around it. Some Flex Fuel vehicles will also have a Flex Fuel sticker under the hood.

(Courtesy: Sheetz)

When in doubt, check your owner’s manual. Sheetz has also a Flex Fuel car check where you can search for your specific vehicle to see if it takes E85.

If you put E85 fuel in a non-Flex Fuel vehicle, it can cause major damage to your engine and fuel lines and, according to Progressive insurance, will likely void any warranty you have. Although a one-time mistake shouldn’t cause long-term engine damage, you will likely hear your engine struggling and your check engine light will probably come on.