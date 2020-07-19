Relay for Life of Upshur county holds their annual ceremony despite COVID-19 set backs

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Saturday evening at Buckhannon-Upshur County High School the American Cancer Society held its 23nd Annual Relay for Life of Upshur County.

Officials say they were unable to host their usual event due to COVID-19, but the committee in Upshur County still found a way to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who lost their battle.

Survivor Speaker: Shanda Hoover

Everyone on the committee has been effected by cancer in one way or the other, either personally or a loved one fighting the disease. Event organizers said it was important to hold something for these fighters, even if it couldn’t be their usual traditions.

“Everyone working here, knows what it feels like, and that’s why we work so hard to fundraise, and made sure all those strong individuals know we all stand together to fight this disease,” said Event Lead, Daisy Hunt.

Cars full of people from all over the county came to support, honk their horns, and to watch the annual lighting of the luminaria ceremony. Individuals were not allowed to light their own candles because of COVID. Despite that one factor, their lights did still shine as a symbol of hope.

“It’s very important to us to do our part, to raise money. Fight cancer,” said Hunt. “We’re going to find a cure one of these days. It may not be while we’re fighting, but us, or our kids will find a cure for this disease.”

The ceremony concluded with a prayer from Ralph Miller and a final “survivor lap” to admire the lights shining brightly in honor for the fighters, and survivors.