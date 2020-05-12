Relive the 2008 Fiesta Bowl with Pat McAfee, Owen Schmitt and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Do you need some Mountaineer football in your work-from-home-office life? West Virginia Illustrated has you covered with a replay of the classic 2008 Fiesta Bowl airing on Nexstar television stations across West Virginia on Saturday, May 16 and Saturday May 23!

Mountaineer Nation will remember this game well, as the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners took on the ninth-ranked Mountaineers led by interim head coach Bill Stewart. Fans will recall that most of the nation was predicting a Sooner blowout. In fact, in an online ESPN poll, 84 percent of America thought an Oklahoma victory was a sure thing. Oddsmakers had installed Oklahoma as eight-point favorites in the game, and even more challenging, no interim head coach had won a bowl game that year, going 0-for-6 as interim Coach Bill Stewart entered the game.

The replay will have the now famous “Leave No Doubt” pregame speech, delivered by the late Bill Stewart. Plus, we’ll visit with Owen Schmitt, Reed Williams, Pat McAfee and Coach Jeff Casteel as we dive deep into what was so special about that West Virginia squad on that night in Arizona. McAfee added, “probably the craziest time in maybe all of college football history to be honest with you, and I’m not 100-percent sure that anybody other than Bill Stewart would have been able to rally the troops, we all had so much respect for him.”

Your host is seasoned West Virginia University play-by-play personality, Tony Caridi. Tony sets the stage early with the reminder of the great run this squad had during the 2007 season only to trip up at the end of the regular season followed by head coach Rich Rodriguez bolting for a new head coaching position just weeks before this game against Oklahoma. Then-Defensive Coordinator Casteel added, “What I recall initially when [Rodriguez left] we had a great first bowl practice, I mean we were wondering how the kids were going to handle [it] and the kids were outstanding and if anybody would have watched practice they wouldn’t have know anything was going on. The kids were awesome and really throughout the whole bowl prep, it was just a great group of guys.”

The FOX Sports broadcast team takes over from there and takes Mountaineer Nation on a 4-hour WVU celebration including the famous post game speech by quarterback Pat White to proclaim interim coach Stewart should become the new head man of the West Virginia football squad.

Set your reminder and order take-out from your favorite local establishment and tune in for the classic replay of the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. It was a great night to be a Mountaineer!

The entire Nexstar West Virginia station air schedule:

Saturday, May 16

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12 7p-11p

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59 6p-10p

Saturday, May 23

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13 7p-11p

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7 7p-11p

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. obtained the local replay broadcasting rights from FOX Sports to showcase this classic game.

