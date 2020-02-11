Remarkable Women finalist – Sara Aman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sara Aman is a mother, wife, sister, grandmother, businesswoman and a volunteer, among other things.

Because of her career achievements, self-development and family impact, she has been named one of the four finalists for the Remarkable Women Contest.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

In February and March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

Who is Sara and why is she so remarkable?

Sara started off her career by taking a big step and going to college five hours away from home. She went to Marshall University, where she discovered that accounting was a career she could pursue after writing a term paper about it. Despite the fact that she was asked, “Why don’t you become a teacher or nurse?” she didn’t let that get in her way of becoming an accountant.

Her experience at Marshall University was different than how it might be today. She was one of two women in the entire accounting department, so that came with challenges when it came to searching for summer jobs.

She was hired for a summer part-time position at an accounting firm. When she asked if there were any full-time positions for her, they said they couldn’t hire a woman for that position, however, they ended up offering her the job. “So they did change their stance on women in the industry, but I didn’t take it because I went into public accounting and liked it better,” said Sara.

After graduating from college, Sara was employed at a firm as the first woman in the accounting department. Her degree in accounting set the groundwork for her professional life going from public accounting to the oil and gas industry.

Sara considers her most important life accomplishment as her 50-year marriage with her high school sweetheart, Ed.

She mentioned, “Together we raised three amazing sons and have three wonderful daughters-in-law who have blessed us with four grandchildren that have stolen our hearts.”

Sara believes that because she’s been given so many opportunities, she wanted to give back to her community by being heavily involved in local charities and in her church. Her main focus was to find an agency that would touch a lot of people’s lives.

She said, “I got involved with the United Way for over a decade or more and worked as campaign chair. That was very rewarding and a lot of work for a year, but I felt after the year was over that I really accomplished something.”

She mentioned that despite taking time off from being the campaign chair, she still tries to dip her hands in volunteering as much as she can.

In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, golfing with her friends and dancing.

“I took up golf at the age of 65 and I love it! I have a group of friends that play and we enjoy it. I’m never going to be any good, but it’s great exercise with being outdoors and having wonderful friendships.”