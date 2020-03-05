‘Remarkable Women’ honored at reception in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Late in 2019, WBOY’s parent company, Nexstar, launched the “Remarkable Women” initiative to seek out women who’ve made a difference in West Virginia.

WBOY received numerous nominations for women around the area. A scoring system narrowed the nominations down to four finalists: Mary Ann Spadafore, Lotus MacDowell, Sara Aman and Jo Anne McNemar. Feature stories on the four have been airing on 12 News for the past month and are available for viewing on wboy.com.

On Wednesday evening, surrounded by family and friends, the women were honored at a reception at the Bridgeport Conference Center, hosted by WBOY and HomefindersPlus Real Estate, the local sponsor of the initiative.

The winner will become a finalist for the national Remarkable Women contest and will receive a trip to New York City to join all of the other finalists from the country at a taping of the Mel Robbins show.

That local winner will be announced on 12 News at 6 on Friday, March 6.