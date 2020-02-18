Rep. David McKinley visits VFW to discuss VA hospital investigation

WEST UNION, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Congressman David McKinley visited West Union for a veteran’s roundtable discussion.

The event was held at the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3408 on West Main Street. The main topic of discussion was the ongoing investigation into suspicious deaths at the Clarksburg VA Hospital.

“Not only about why, trying to understand why the person hasn’t been prosecuted yet, but also, about the quality assurance and accountability that seems to be missing over at the VA,” Rep. David McKinley stated. “So, we’re going to have a meeting with the administrator, with Mel Snyder, and I want to ask him this list of the items.”

Other concerns the veterans had about the VA are the accessibility to prosthetics and prescription drugs.

