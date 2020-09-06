Resident helps save a hawk, that was released into the wild Sunday afternoon

WALLACE, W.Va. – Sunday afternoon The Evan’s family, along with Director of Education at the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center (RRC) Nicole Gerard, released a hawk into the wild. “Hank” was found on the side of the road. The Evan’s family decided to do their part to help him survive.

“They told me to put him in a dark room, in a box, wrap him with a towel, in case he got a concussion or anything,” said Britney Evans. “We love animals, and I was not going to leave it to be ate by a coyote, and that’s what would have happened to the poor guy.”

The WV RRC’s mission is to help injured birds, get their strength back, and release them back into the wild. Without help from the community, they wouldn’t be able to rehabilitate any birds.

“We wouldn’t exist without the community. Without our community members we would have no reason to be here,” said Gerard. “There the ones finding the bird, there the ones trying to find help for them, and we’re just another step in the process of getting them healed up and getting them released.”

The Evan’s family found a red tailed hawk in their neighborhood that had been hit by a car. Sunday they released the bird back where they found him, just three weeks after being hit. Gerard said they tend to bring the animals back where they are found so they have some comfort when initially freed.

The WV RRC is a nonprofit, completely funded from donations. All the employees are volunteers, so 100% of the donations goes into the supplies they need to help care for its birds.

Gerard said not every bird is able to be released back into the wild for several different reason. For those birds, the RRC always finds somewhere for them to call home.

“If they cant be rehabbed anymore or released back into the wild, we actually find new homes for them in zoos and other wildlife centers so that they can be educational ambassadors,” said Gerard.

To donate, contact raptor@wvrcc.org or call the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center.