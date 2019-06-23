Residents come together to celebrate Juneteenth event

Marion County residents from various backgrounds gathered in Fairmont’s Windmill Park to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth.

The national day commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, and the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved people in the United States. Early Saturday youth filled the parks basketball court to participate in a friendly tournament.

“We do it every single year for the grown people. So, the youth doesn’t have like really lunch to do with the Juneteenth, so I just decided to get a little bit of something together. I got a trophy, some incentives for winning, but it’s just all fun and games,” said Johnathan Logan, event coordinator.

Outside of WVU basketball players visiting the players, the Juneteeth event also featured public speakers and other activists throughout the day.