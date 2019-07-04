Restaurant Road Trip: Big Red’s Shanty

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Located off the Pierpont exit in Morgantown, Big Red’s Shanty is known for their generous portions and fresh ingredients with an Appalachian twist.

Previously located on Cheat Road, Big Red’s was forced to move to keep up with their booming business.

When ordering you’ll notice menu items named after Appalachain themes and local legends, like their hillbilly egg rolls and mothman meatball subs.

“We put the Appalachian mark on the hillbilly egg roll, the Appalachian dog, the little Appalachian, the county roads meatloaf, and the loaded mashed potatoes,” said Big Red’s owner, Chris Hewitt.

Their most popular item is the monster burger, a half pound patty on fresh Italian bread, and up to eighteen toppings to choose from, but if you’re really hungry, you can try to tackle their Yeti burger. A one pound patty that’s twice the size of your head.

If you’re looking for fresh ingredients and homemade food you can find it at Big Red’s Shanty in Morgantown.