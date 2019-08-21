Restaurant Road Trip: Emporio’s Food Truck

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From the outside, Emporio Meatball Truck may look like your typical food truck, but on the inside hard working men and women work non-stop hours to create meatball magic before the window opens.

“What we usually do is I’ll show up in the morning at our brick and mortar location in our Wexford store and I get all of our prep work done and everything and cook up all the meatballs to get us ready to go to start off with. Then we load up the truck and get everything hot and ready to go and then we drive down to wherever we are going and then just pop open the windows and we are ready to go.” said Corey Stowitzky, head chef of Emporio Meatball Truck.

Fresh meatballs being made

With being connected to three partnering brick and mortar places under Burnt Orange Restaurant Group in Pittsburgh, including Sienna Mercato, the meatball truck is the first of it’s kind to hit the road.

With only being in operation for 4 month, Emporio customers told 12 News it is the unique dishes like Mac&Cheese meatballs and crack fries that keep them coming back for more.

“I think it’s like cheesefries on steriods. It’s pretty good and I love cheesefries.” said Caitlin Glascock, a junior at WVU.

“I really like the meatball truck, since it was like the first thing that caught my eye and then the fact that it said ‘Meatball Crack Fries’ I was like okay I am totally getting that. The meatballs are actually really good. It’s made of chicken, but I’ve never actually had something like that so I really like it.” said Mary Johnson, another WVU student.

Emporio staff said their mindset is to have a food truck that is planning to change the game of how you enjoy meatballs and other meals taken for granted, as they now look to continue to stretch across the state line by bringing a delicious meal right to your back yard.

Customers digging into chicken meatballs and crack fries.

“People are always shocked at the speed in which we get everything out and they always are impressed that it taste exactly like our brick and mortar restaurants and so that’s kind of the thing that we pride our self with our truck,” said Stowitzky.

For more information on where the Emporio Meatball Truck and main restaurant locations click here.