Restaurant Road Trip: Lloyd’s Family Restaurant

SUTTON, W.Va. – Lloyd’s Family Restaurant in Sutton will be celebrating its 29th year of business in July.

Founded in 1990, it is open for all three meals and is most widely known for owner Rebecca Friend’s homemade pies. Friend previously worked under her mother, who owned the restaurant until 1997. It was during this time that she figured out what style of cooking works for her.

“I just usually scoop and dip and really when somebody asks me how to make something I’ll say ‘well I use so much of this’ but I really don’t measure anything at all,” said Friend.

Located in a prime spot for travelers, Lloyd’s is busiest during the summer months, but it does have plenty of year-round diners who never get tired of the food or atmosphere.

“I have some customers that eat a couple times a day. Some might eat every day of the week. We have a lot of loyal customers. Our locals is what keeps us going, especially in the wintertime and everything,” said Friend.

Friend said it is important to her that her restaurant is covered in patriotic decor and provides a welcoming environment. With a wide variety of menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, low prices, and large portion sizes, it’s no wonder Lloyd’s has stayed so popular over the years.

“They say I’m one of the best restaurants in the town, right here. And like I said, we cook from scratch and that keeps a lot of people coming back and our servings are really big. We have a lot of big servings of food and you don’t go away hungry,” said Friend.