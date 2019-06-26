Restaurant Road Trip: Pita My Heart

When getting ready for a quick and easy lunch, a falafel or shwarma pita doesn’t immediately come to mind.

Gyro Pita at Pita My Heart

But in the heart of downtown Buckhannon, a fast and healthy bite to eat is just what owner Katie de la Vega ordered.

“We decided to open because we used to own another restaurant, and our guests kept on telling us how much they wanted healthy options when dining out, ” explained de la Vega.

With a vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu, you can get anything from a salad or fresh fruit smoothie to a gyro coming right off the spit onto a pita.

Falafel Salad at Pita My Heart

For anyone unfamiliar with it, the sandwich is popular around the world and stuffs meat and toppings onto a flatbread.

And, at Pita My Heart, you can stuff it with whatever you want, as everything is completely customizable.

As Buckhannon resident Matt Kerner says, it’s great even for the pickiest eater.

“I’d just recommend it to someone who hasn’t tried it here to give it a shot,” said Kerner.

Kerner says it’s one of the things that makes Buckhannon unique.

One of the things that makes Buckhannon a great place to live is that there is such an eclectic selection of restaurants available.

Pita My Heart in downtown Buckhannon

Click here for information on Pita My Heart’s menu, location, and hours.