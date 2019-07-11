Restaurant Road Trip: Rock N Roll Rolled Ice Cream

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – There’s several ice cream shops around Bridgeport but now the Meadowbrook Mall is welcoming a new way of enjoying ice cream to the area.

Rock N Roll Rolled Ice Cream had its grand opening last week on the fourth of July and is the first and only ice cream shop within the mall, according to Adam Fares, the manager of Rock N Roll Rolled Ice Cream.

“Barely when you had someone telling you that he saw the rolled ice cream, but only they saw it maybe on social media on Instagram, Facebook, saw like a video on YouTube, but they’ve never seen someone like actually making it in real life,” said Fares.

This style of ice cream started in Thailand where ingredients were poured onto a chilled surface where the ingredients would freeze before being rolled.

“A nice ice cream that will taste it, good, will like it, and would love to come again for us,” said Fares.

Employees said what makes this ice cream so unique is the way it’s prepared and the variety.

“We have two bases. The first is vanilla and the second is chocolate and you can mix it with different mixes, fruits and nuts, candy, sweets and the topping that’s the last step of the ice cream you put the topping on top of the cup,” explained Fares.

Rock N Roll Rolled Ice Cream is now open for business and can be found in the food court of the Meadowbrook Mall seven days a week.