Restaurant Road Trip: Zick’s in Buckhannon serves homemade staples

“But Ramona, who does the cooking, always has it perfect,” said a repeat customer at Zick’s in Buckhannon.

From the sizzling bacon on the grill, to the homemade gravy often paired with homemade biscuits, to the homemade bread she slices fresh every day, Ramona Zickefoose makes you feel right at “home” at Zick’s, so much so that her customers are often there sharing their meal with close friends and family.

That family atmosphere she sees throughout the restaurant makes the early mornings and long days worth it for Ramona, the original owner of the restaurant she started back in 1993.

“That’s why I come in at 5:30 a.m. cause we don’t open till 7 a.m. Homemade bread, we make that the very first thing. We let it raise. It has to raise once then we punch it down and then we have to let it raise again and then we have to pan it so that is an all day process,” said Ramona Zickefoose, owner.

Notice a trend here: the biscuits, the bread, and even all the pies are homemade fresh every day. Ramona said making everything from scratch is what a restaurant should be all about.

“It takes a little bit more effort for us to get that all done but its worth it in the long run because we get the same people coming back for coconut pie. They like it so much that if it is not here, they are disappointed,” said Zickefoose.

At Zick’s, it is busy from breakfast to dinner. It is open six days a week, only closed on Mondays.