Restaurants to offer deals for National French Fry day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Sheetz and other chain restaurants will be offering deals for National French Fry day on Saturday July 13.

Sheetz will be offering an order of free fries to any customer who orders through their mobile app. Other offers include:

Burger King will have large French fry orders for $1 Saturday by using the mobile ordering feature on the BK app.

Penn Station East Coast Subs will offer a free small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase Saturday at all locations.

McDonald’s is offering a free medium fries with any purchase when you order from Uber Eats.

