Retired educators establish a planned gift to continue support for education majors at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In 2016, a Philippi native and his wife established an endowed scholarship supporting education majors at Fairmont State University. The couple has recently arranged a planned gift as part of their estate plan and additional cash funds to further support aspiring teachers through the existing Dr. Bob and Susan Hawkins Endowed Scholarship.

Dr. and Mrs. Hawkins, now living in Virginia Beach, VA, are retired educators who are committed to the education profession and the support of future teachers.

A planned gift, either through a will, making the foundation a beneficiary of an IRA or a different retirement account, ensures that funds will be available even after the donor has died, said Fairmont State Foundation President Julie Cryser.

The Dr. Bob and Susan Hawkins Endowed Scholarship is available to Fairmont State University students who are West Virginia residents majoring in education. This gift was made through the Fairmont State Foundation Inc. To read more about Hawkins careers and life surrounded by education, visit Fairmont State University’s website.