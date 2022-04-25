MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown and University High School athletes demonstrated top-notch running yet again this past weekend at the Mountaineer Showcase track and field meet.

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs not only set the new record at the Mylan Park track, including high school and collegiate times, but she set a new state record in the 3200 meter run.

The junior ran it in 9:54.69- a West Virginia state all-time best.

“I knew going in that I wanted to run a fast time. My main goal was to basically just run under 10 and I ended up doing that,” Riggs said.

Riggs aimed to run her best time and the work she puts in during training led to the ability to pull it off at the showcase.



“Coach Ryan has been having us do pacing workouts pretty much all track season, we haven’t really gotten into any fast stuff, he’s just been having me hit the same splits for every workout. I knew going in that I was ready to hit 75’s for all of my laps and luckily despite his advice of hitting 75’s on the workouts, I like to push pace a little bit and run a little bit faster but it definitely paid off,” Riggs said.

University’s Josh Edwards also set a new West Virginia all-time best race in the 3200 meter.

Edwards ran the race in 8:45.61 which, believe it or not, isn’t his personal best time. He ran an even faster time when competing in Seattle last summer but this was the fastest the event has been run in the state of West Virginia.

The University of Oregon track and field and cross country commit commends the talent in the Morgantown area.



“Even on a nationwide level, Morgantown, West Virginia is a very unlikely place to have this little hub of distance runners out there doing what they’re doing. It’s cool. I think the more people run fast around here it kind of motivates other people to run fast and then eventually you just have this growth and explosiveness of distance running,” Edwards said. “It’s cool to see. It used to be like Morgantown is the best in the state now it’s like Morgantown is on the national level when it comes to distance running.”

The whole University distance team had an impressive showing.

In the 800 meter, not did only Edwards set another meet-best, but sophomore Drew Zundell finished in second and five out of the top six runners were University athletes and they all set personal best times.

Zundell said running under guys like Edwards and Rocco DeVincent has helped him reach where he is now.



“I always say I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for those two guys. They’ve helped me every step of the way. Last year I didn’t get to run the cross country state meet and they just took me under their wing, did a lot of work in the winter time, I came back for track next year and I only got to run the 800 at states but I kept working and now we’re here,” Zundell said.

